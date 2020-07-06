Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 10 2019 at 6:53 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7200 T C Jester Blvd
7200 T C Jester Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Location
7200 T C Jester Blvd, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in beautiful Inwood Village.This home is in a convenient area close to I-45.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7200 T C Jester Blvd have any available units?
7200 T C Jester Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 7200 T C Jester Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7200 T C Jester Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 T C Jester Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7200 T C Jester Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 7200 T C Jester Blvd offer parking?
No, 7200 T C Jester Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 7200 T C Jester Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7200 T C Jester Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 T C Jester Blvd have a pool?
No, 7200 T C Jester Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7200 T C Jester Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7200 T C Jester Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 T C Jester Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7200 T C Jester Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7200 T C Jester Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7200 T C Jester Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
