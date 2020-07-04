All apartments in Houston
720 Walnut St

720 Walnut St · No Longer Available
Location

720 Walnut St, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5690635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 Walnut St have any available units?
720 Walnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 720 Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
720 Walnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 Walnut St pet-friendly?
No, 720 Walnut St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 720 Walnut St offer parking?
No, 720 Walnut St does not offer parking.
Does 720 Walnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 Walnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 Walnut St have a pool?
Yes, 720 Walnut St has a pool.
Does 720 Walnut St have accessible units?
No, 720 Walnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 720 Walnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 Walnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 Walnut St have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 Walnut St does not have units with air conditioning.

