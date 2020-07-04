All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 18 2019 at 8:15 AM

720 South Ella Creek Drive

720 South Ella Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

720 South Ella Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 South Ella Creek Drive have any available units?
720 South Ella Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 720 South Ella Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
720 South Ella Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 South Ella Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 South Ella Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 720 South Ella Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 720 South Ella Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 720 South Ella Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 South Ella Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 South Ella Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 720 South Ella Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 720 South Ella Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 720 South Ella Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 720 South Ella Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 South Ella Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 South Ella Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 South Ella Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

