Last updated October 22 2019 at 6:01 PM

720 E 39th St

720 East 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

720 East 39th Street, Houston, TX 77022
Independence Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE APPLICATIONS ALL MONTH - APPLY NOW! Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath in the Independence Heights Park. Kitchen w/Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Gas Stove. Open Living Area. Exceptional Size Bedrooms. Fenced in Backyard w/Deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 E 39th St have any available units?
720 E 39th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 E 39th St have?
Some of 720 E 39th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 E 39th St currently offering any rent specials?
720 E 39th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 E 39th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 E 39th St is pet friendly.
Does 720 E 39th St offer parking?
No, 720 E 39th St does not offer parking.
Does 720 E 39th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 E 39th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 E 39th St have a pool?
No, 720 E 39th St does not have a pool.
Does 720 E 39th St have accessible units?
No, 720 E 39th St does not have accessible units.
Does 720 E 39th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 E 39th St has units with dishwashers.

