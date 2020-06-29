All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 719 North Ella Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
719 North Ella Creek Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 8:06 AM

719 North Ella Creek Drive

719 North Ella Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Greenspoint
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

719 North Ella Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 North Ella Creek Drive have any available units?
719 North Ella Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 North Ella Creek Drive have?
Some of 719 North Ella Creek Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 North Ella Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
719 North Ella Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 North Ella Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 North Ella Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 719 North Ella Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 719 North Ella Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 719 North Ella Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 North Ella Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 North Ella Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 719 North Ella Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 719 North Ella Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 719 North Ella Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 719 North Ella Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 North Ella Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes
Houston, TX 77075
Creekstone
10440 Deerwood Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Cape Colony Apartments
15035 Westpark
Houston, TX 77082
Providence Uptown
3323 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Heights at 4300 Apartments
4300 Sherwood Ln
Houston, TX 77092
The Lakes at Cypresswood
9889 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Pinewood Apartments
5900 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77396
Villas at Braeburn
9600 Braes Bayou Dr
Houston, TX 77074

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston