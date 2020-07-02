Rent Calculator
Houston, TX
/
718 Ramada Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:53 AM
718 Ramada Drive
718 Ramada Drive
Report This Listing
Location
718 Ramada Drive, Houston, TX 77062
Clear Lake
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tenant Occupied until August 31st.... a "New" refrigerator will be installed before move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 718 Ramada Drive have any available units?
718 Ramada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 718 Ramada Drive have?
Some of 718 Ramada Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 718 Ramada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
718 Ramada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Ramada Drive pet-friendly?
No, 718 Ramada Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 718 Ramada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 718 Ramada Drive offers parking.
Does 718 Ramada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 Ramada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Ramada Drive have a pool?
No, 718 Ramada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 718 Ramada Drive have accessible units?
No, 718 Ramada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Ramada Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 Ramada Drive has units with dishwashers.
