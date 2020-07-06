All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:04 AM

7170 Parker Rd

7170 Parker Road · No Longer Available
Location

7170 Parker Road, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Las Palmas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7170 Parker Rd have any available units?
7170 Parker Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7170 Parker Rd have?
Some of 7170 Parker Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7170 Parker Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7170 Parker Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7170 Parker Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7170 Parker Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7170 Parker Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7170 Parker Rd offers parking.
Does 7170 Parker Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7170 Parker Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7170 Parker Rd have a pool?
No, 7170 Parker Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7170 Parker Rd have accessible units?
No, 7170 Parker Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7170 Parker Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7170 Parker Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

