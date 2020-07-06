Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7170 Parker Rd.
7170 Parker Rd
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:04 AM
1 of 1
7170 Parker Rd
7170 Parker Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7170 Parker Road, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Las Palmas
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7170 Parker Rd have any available units?
7170 Parker Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7170 Parker Rd have?
Some of 7170 Parker Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7170 Parker Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7170 Parker Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7170 Parker Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7170 Parker Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7170 Parker Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7170 Parker Rd offers parking.
Does 7170 Parker Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7170 Parker Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7170 Parker Rd have a pool?
No, 7170 Parker Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7170 Parker Rd have accessible units?
No, 7170 Parker Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7170 Parker Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7170 Parker Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
