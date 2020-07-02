All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7150 Edgemoor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7150 Edgemoor Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7150 Edgemoor Drive

7150 Edgemoor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sharpstown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7150 Edgemoor Drive, Houston, TX 77074
Sharpstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,537 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7150 Edgemoor Drive have any available units?
7150 Edgemoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7150 Edgemoor Drive have?
Some of 7150 Edgemoor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7150 Edgemoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7150 Edgemoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7150 Edgemoor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7150 Edgemoor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7150 Edgemoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7150 Edgemoor Drive offers parking.
Does 7150 Edgemoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7150 Edgemoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7150 Edgemoor Drive have a pool?
No, 7150 Edgemoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7150 Edgemoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 7150 Edgemoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7150 Edgemoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7150 Edgemoor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park on Memorial
14855 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
The Milo on Westheimer
13250 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Dawson at Stratford
414 Stratford St
Houston, TX 77006
Memorial
600 Nottingham Oaks Trl
Houston, TX 77079
Village on the Parkway Apartments
1333 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
935 Byrne
935 Byrne Street
Houston, TX 77009
Circle at Point Park
8727 Point Park Dr
Houston, TX 77095

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston