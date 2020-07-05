All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 715 North Ella Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
715 North Ella Creek Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:28 AM

715 North Ella Creek Drive

715 North Ella Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Greenspoint
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

715 North Ella Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 North Ella Creek Drive have any available units?
715 North Ella Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 715 North Ella Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
715 North Ella Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 North Ella Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 715 North Ella Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 715 North Ella Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 715 North Ella Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 715 North Ella Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 North Ella Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 North Ella Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 715 North Ella Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 715 North Ella Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 715 North Ella Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 715 North Ella Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 North Ella Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 North Ella Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 North Ella Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Melia Medical Center
8383 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
The Milano
2500 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77077
The Retreat at Westpark
10575 Westpark Dr
Houston, TX 77042
The Ellis Apartments
5900 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77081
Left Banks River Oaks
5353 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
SkyHouse River Oaks
2031 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77099
Carrington at Champion Forest
13313 Cutten Rd
Houston, TX 77069

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston