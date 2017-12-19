Rent Calculator
Last updated April 12 2019 at 3:55 AM
7142 Moss Rose St
7142 Moss Rose Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7142 Moss Rose Street, Houston, TX 77087
Pecan Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit B of this adorable duplex. Beautiful and up to date. Hood and tile flooring, Very Clean.Just inside the loop by 45S, steps from Ingrando Park. Your family will love it!
No section 8 vouchers
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7142 Moss Rose St have any available units?
7142 Moss Rose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 7142 Moss Rose St currently offering any rent specials?
7142 Moss Rose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7142 Moss Rose St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7142 Moss Rose St is pet friendly.
Does 7142 Moss Rose St offer parking?
No, 7142 Moss Rose St does not offer parking.
Does 7142 Moss Rose St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7142 Moss Rose St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7142 Moss Rose St have a pool?
No, 7142 Moss Rose St does not have a pool.
Does 7142 Moss Rose St have accessible units?
No, 7142 Moss Rose St does not have accessible units.
Does 7142 Moss Rose St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7142 Moss Rose St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7142 Moss Rose St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7142 Moss Rose St does not have units with air conditioning.
