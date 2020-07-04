All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 712 South Ella Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
712 South Ella Creek Dr
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:49 AM

712 South Ella Creek Dr

712 South Ella Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Greenspoint
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

712 South Ella Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 South Ella Creek Dr have any available units?
712 South Ella Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 South Ella Creek Dr have?
Some of 712 South Ella Creek Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 South Ella Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
712 South Ella Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 South Ella Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 712 South Ella Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 712 South Ella Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 712 South Ella Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 712 South Ella Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 South Ella Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 South Ella Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 712 South Ella Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 712 South Ella Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 712 South Ella Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 712 South Ella Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 South Ella Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights West 11th
2205 W 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road
Houston, TX 77049
Camden Yorktown
12410 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77062
Highland
6969 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
Mapletree Garden Apartments
6050 Glenmont Dr
Houston, TX 77081
Artisan West
8300 Sands Point Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Dodson Place
3201 Laura Koppe Road
Houston, TX 77093

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston