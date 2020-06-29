Amenities

711 William Street, Houston, TX 77002 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Rabii Hassan, Taco Street Houston, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 02/02/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You’ve made it to the big leagues now. Nobody thought you’d make it this far, except for you of course. They thought you were crazy when you left that multi-jillion dollar startup you founded. Seriously? “You’re leaving your super profitable company to start a heavy metal sock puppet rock band?!” they asked. Yes, yes you did. And as you predicted, you’re super world famous now. Sold out shows in Tokyo, New York, Berlin, Houston, North Korea (who would of thought they’d be into this kind of thing?). So yeah, you’re super famous and wealthy beyond anyone's wildest dreams. So that’s pretty cool. And you also like to have cool swanky apartments all over the world so you can hang out and stuff. Of course, this apartment right here has become your crown jewel of your apartment collection. The one with the dine-in gourmet islands. The one with the gas ranges and boutique hotel inspired lobby. It’s really awesome right? ___________________________________________________________ FEATURES INCLUDE Breathtaking Downtown Views Roof Sky-Deck Art Crawl Participant Private Access Basement Parking Assigned Parking Wood Floors Granite Kitchen Counters Ceiling Heights of 10’ to 12’ Free Laundry Room Fitness Center Oversized Bathrooms with Garden Tubs Windows that Open Looking for that new apartment? Yeah, I know. You’re tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you? Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that’s us. Taco Street Locating. We’re like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we’re super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don’t know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info [ Published 4-Feb-20 / ID 3401844 ]