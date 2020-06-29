All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:03 AM

711 William Street

711 William Street · No Longer Available
Location

711 William Street, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
711 William Street, Houston, TX 77002 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Rabii Hassan, Taco Street Houston, (281) 606-0944. Available from: 02/02/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You’ve made it to the big leagues now. Nobody thought you’d make it this far, except for you of course. They thought you were crazy when you left that multi-jillion dollar startup you founded. Seriously? “You’re leaving your super profitable company to start a heavy metal sock puppet rock band?!” they asked. Yes, yes you did. And as you predicted, you’re super world famous now. Sold out shows in Tokyo, New York, Berlin, Houston, North Korea (who would of thought they’d be into this kind of thing?). So yeah, you’re super famous and wealthy beyond anyone's wildest dreams. So that’s pretty cool. And you also like to have cool swanky apartments all over the world so you can hang out and stuff. Of course, this apartment right here has become your crown jewel of your apartment collection. The one with the dine-in gourmet islands. The one with the gas ranges and boutique hotel inspired lobby. It’s really awesome right? ___________________________________________________________ FEATURES INCLUDE Breathtaking Downtown Views Roof Sky-Deck Art Crawl Participant Private Access Basement Parking Assigned Parking Wood Floors Granite Kitchen Counters Ceiling Heights of 10’ to 12’ Free Laundry Room Fitness Center Oversized Bathrooms with Garden Tubs Windows that Open Looking for that new apartment? Yeah, I know. You’re tired of clicking through listing after listing. Freaking out over which apartment, which neighborhood, which everything. What if you had your own personal concierge? Somebody who can take over all of that annoying research for you? Somebody that can also double as your guide? Well spoiler alert, that’s us. Taco Street Locating. We’re like a magical genie in a bottle that grants apartment related wishes. And we’re super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friends don’t know you use when Game of Thrones is on. Check out our website (tacostreetlocating) for more info [ Published 4-Feb-20 / ID 3401844 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 William Street have any available units?
711 William Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 William Street have?
Some of 711 William Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 William Street currently offering any rent specials?
711 William Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 William Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 William Street is pet friendly.
Does 711 William Street offer parking?
Yes, 711 William Street offers parking.
Does 711 William Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 William Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 William Street have a pool?
No, 711 William Street does not have a pool.
Does 711 William Street have accessible units?
No, 711 William Street does not have accessible units.
Does 711 William Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 William Street does not have units with dishwashers.

