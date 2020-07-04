All apartments in Houston
711 North Ella Creek Drive

711 North Ella Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

711 North Ella Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 North Ella Creek Drive have any available units?
711 North Ella Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 711 North Ella Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
711 North Ella Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 North Ella Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 North Ella Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 711 North Ella Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 711 North Ella Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 711 North Ella Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 North Ella Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 North Ella Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 711 North Ella Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 711 North Ella Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 711 North Ella Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 711 North Ella Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 North Ella Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 North Ella Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 North Ella Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

