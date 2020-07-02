Rent Calculator
7109 La Paseo Street
Last updated September 14 2019 at 10:38 AM
7109 La Paseo Street
7109 La Paseo Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7109 La Paseo Street, Houston, TX 77087
Golfcrest
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 2bed 1bath home with updated kitchen, breakfast, dining and living rooms. Utility room in house. All appliances included, move-in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7109 La Paseo Street have any available units?
7109 La Paseo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7109 La Paseo Street have?
Some of 7109 La Paseo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7109 La Paseo Street currently offering any rent specials?
7109 La Paseo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 La Paseo Street pet-friendly?
No, 7109 La Paseo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 7109 La Paseo Street offer parking?
Yes, 7109 La Paseo Street offers parking.
Does 7109 La Paseo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7109 La Paseo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 La Paseo Street have a pool?
No, 7109 La Paseo Street does not have a pool.
Does 7109 La Paseo Street have accessible units?
No, 7109 La Paseo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7109 La Paseo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7109 La Paseo Street has units with dishwashers.
