710 North Ella Creek Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The 392 Plan is a lovely two story providing 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Washer/dryer hookups are conveniently located upstairs with all the bedrooms. Open floorplan offers a view from kitchen to family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.