710 North Ella Creek Drive
Last updated November 25 2019 at 9:08 AM

710 North Ella Creek Drive

710 North Ella Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

710 North Ella Creek Drive, Houston, TX 77067
Greater Greenspoint

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The 392 Plan is a lovely two story providing 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Washer/dryer hookups are conveniently located upstairs with all the bedrooms. Open floorplan offers a view from kitchen to family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 North Ella Creek Drive have any available units?
710 North Ella Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 710 North Ella Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
710 North Ella Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 North Ella Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 North Ella Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 710 North Ella Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 710 North Ella Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 710 North Ella Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 North Ella Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 North Ella Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 710 North Ella Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 710 North Ella Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 710 North Ella Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 710 North Ella Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 North Ella Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 North Ella Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 North Ella Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

