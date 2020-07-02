707 Fairbanks Street, Houston, TX 77009 Northside Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
all utils included
garage
pool
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Charming 2 - bedroom apartment in Lindale Park just 3 blocks from Metro Rail. this garage apartment offers, Washer, Dryer, refrigerator , Comcast cable, Wifi and all bills included. beautiful private swimming pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 707 Fairbanks Street have any available units?
707 Fairbanks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Fairbanks Street have?
Some of 707 Fairbanks Street's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Fairbanks Street currently offering any rent specials?
707 Fairbanks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.