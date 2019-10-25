Rent Calculator
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:06 AM
1 of 12
706 Saulnier St
706 Saulnier Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
706 Saulnier Street, Houston, TX 77002
Fourth Ward
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
luxury residence. 10-11’ ceilings and panoramic city views make you feel on top of the world while being firmly planted in the center of it all.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 706 Saulnier St have any available units?
706 Saulnier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 706 Saulnier St have?
Some of 706 Saulnier St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 706 Saulnier St currently offering any rent specials?
706 Saulnier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Saulnier St pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Saulnier St is pet friendly.
Does 706 Saulnier St offer parking?
Yes, 706 Saulnier St offers parking.
Does 706 Saulnier St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 Saulnier St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Saulnier St have a pool?
Yes, 706 Saulnier St has a pool.
Does 706 Saulnier St have accessible units?
No, 706 Saulnier St does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Saulnier St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Saulnier St has units with dishwashers.
