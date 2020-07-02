All apartments in Houston
7021 Avenue E E

7021 Avenue E · No Longer Available
Location

7021 Avenue E, Houston, TX 77011
Magnolia Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
7021 AVENUE E - Adorable 3/2 with possible 4th bedroom downstairs (dining room) with bath and closet. Built in butlers pantry. Wrought Iron gate/fence across front of property. High ceilings with hardwood floors and new tile in kitchen area. Close to rail system.

(RLNE5139886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7021 Avenue E E have any available units?
7021 Avenue E E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7021 Avenue E E have?
Some of 7021 Avenue E E's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7021 Avenue E E currently offering any rent specials?
7021 Avenue E E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7021 Avenue E E pet-friendly?
Yes, 7021 Avenue E E is pet friendly.
Does 7021 Avenue E E offer parking?
Yes, 7021 Avenue E E offers parking.
Does 7021 Avenue E E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7021 Avenue E E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7021 Avenue E E have a pool?
No, 7021 Avenue E E does not have a pool.
Does 7021 Avenue E E have accessible units?
No, 7021 Avenue E E does not have accessible units.
Does 7021 Avenue E E have units with dishwashers?
No, 7021 Avenue E E does not have units with dishwashers.

