7021 AVENUE E - Adorable 3/2 with possible 4th bedroom downstairs (dining room) with bath and closet. Built in butlers pantry. Wrought Iron gate/fence across front of property. High ceilings with hardwood floors and new tile in kitchen area. Close to rail system.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7021 Avenue E E have any available units?
7021 Avenue E E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
What amenities does 7021 Avenue E E have?
Some of 7021 Avenue E E's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7021 Avenue E E currently offering any rent specials?
7021 Avenue E E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7021 Avenue E E pet-friendly?
Yes, 7021 Avenue E E is pet friendly.
Does 7021 Avenue E E offer parking?
Yes, 7021 Avenue E E offers parking.
Does 7021 Avenue E E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7021 Avenue E E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7021 Avenue E E have a pool?
No, 7021 Avenue E E does not have a pool.
Does 7021 Avenue E E have accessible units?
No, 7021 Avenue E E does not have accessible units.
Does 7021 Avenue E E have units with dishwashers?
No, 7021 Avenue E E does not have units with dishwashers.
