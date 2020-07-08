All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:58 PM

7019 Oak Bough Drive

7019 Oak Bough Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7019 Oak Bough Drive, Houston, TX 77088
Greater Inwood

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet neighborhood with lots of trees. Fleshly Painted! New Carpet Upstairs* Light and Bright Floorplan* Wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7019 Oak Bough Drive have any available units?
7019 Oak Bough Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7019 Oak Bough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7019 Oak Bough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7019 Oak Bough Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7019 Oak Bough Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7019 Oak Bough Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7019 Oak Bough Drive offers parking.
Does 7019 Oak Bough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7019 Oak Bough Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7019 Oak Bough Drive have a pool?
No, 7019 Oak Bough Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7019 Oak Bough Drive have accessible units?
No, 7019 Oak Bough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7019 Oak Bough Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7019 Oak Bough Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7019 Oak Bough Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7019 Oak Bough Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

