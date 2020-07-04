Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7019 Boyce St.
7019 Boyce St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:15 PM
7019 Boyce St
7019 Boyce Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7019 Boyce Street, Houston, TX 77020
Denver Harbor - Port Houston
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Very private, very comfortable, 10 minutes to Down Town.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE98654)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7019 Boyce St have any available units?
7019 Boyce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7019 Boyce St have?
Some of 7019 Boyce St's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7019 Boyce St currently offering any rent specials?
7019 Boyce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7019 Boyce St pet-friendly?
No, 7019 Boyce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 7019 Boyce St offer parking?
Yes, 7019 Boyce St offers parking.
Does 7019 Boyce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7019 Boyce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7019 Boyce St have a pool?
No, 7019 Boyce St does not have a pool.
Does 7019 Boyce St have accessible units?
No, 7019 Boyce St does not have accessible units.
Does 7019 Boyce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7019 Boyce St does not have units with dishwashers.
