Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:16 PM

7010 Staffordshire

7010 Staffordshire Crescent · No Longer Available
Location

7010 Staffordshire Crescent, Houston, TX 77030
Medical Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Legend has it, a group of Icelandic vikings thousands of years ago discovered buried treasure. In this treasure were the building plans for a luxury apartment building in Houston to be built in the future with high ceilings, fancy amenities, and swanky everything. Of course, these vikings has little concept of architecture, building codes, The Americas, or even 60 seat sky-lounges. I know, crazy.

So they obviously didn&rsquo;t do much with this treasure. It wasn&rsquo;t until many years later that these buildings plans were discovered that allowed for the creation of this wonderful piece of human ingenuity to be created. And now, you get to be a part of viking legend history today! Of course, you&rsquo;ll have to sign a lease and stuff, but that&rsquo;s no big deal.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Gourmet kitchen with slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, tile backsplash, under-mount sink, and under-cabinet lighting

Incredible views

Luxury bathrooms with custom framed mirrors, granite countertops, tile floors, and soaking tubs

Upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans

Walk-in closets and linen shelving*

Walk-in shower and double sinks*

Washer & dryer

Wood-style flooring in kitchen and living/dining with sound attenuation

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Online Payments Available

24-hour athletic club with hydro-massager and Cybex cardio/circuit training equipment

9' or 10' ceilings

Choice of studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plans

Modera bikes

Open-air lounge seating, HDTV and outdoor kitchen

Open-concept layouts

Parcel lockers, accessible 24/7

Parking garage with controlled-access entry

Posh resident clubroom with lounge area, culinary entertainment space and gathering table

Premium Starbucks coffee/tea bar in clubroom

Resident business center with computer work stations

Resort-style pool, outdoor grill stations, and dining deck

Study retreats on every floor

Wi-Fi in common areas

Looking for a new apartment?

We&rsquo;re Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don&rsquo;t worry, it makes sense. We&rsquo;re awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We&rsquo;re the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don&rsquo;t have to pay us anything. Cool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7010 Staffordshire have any available units?
7010 Staffordshire doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7010 Staffordshire have?
Some of 7010 Staffordshire's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7010 Staffordshire currently offering any rent specials?
7010 Staffordshire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 Staffordshire pet-friendly?
No, 7010 Staffordshire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7010 Staffordshire offer parking?
Yes, 7010 Staffordshire offers parking.
Does 7010 Staffordshire have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7010 Staffordshire offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 Staffordshire have a pool?
Yes, 7010 Staffordshire has a pool.
Does 7010 Staffordshire have accessible units?
Yes, 7010 Staffordshire has accessible units.
Does 7010 Staffordshire have units with dishwashers?
No, 7010 Staffordshire does not have units with dishwashers.

