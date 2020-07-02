7010 Staffordshire

Amenities
Legend has it, a group of Icelandic vikings thousands of years ago discovered buried treasure. In this treasure were the building plans for a luxury apartment building in Houston to be built in the future with high ceilings, fancy amenities, and swanky everything. Of course, these vikings has little concept of architecture, building codes, The Americas, or even 60 seat sky-lounges. I know, crazy.
So they obviously didn’t do much with this treasure. It wasn’t until many years later that these buildings plans were discovered that allowed for the creation of this wonderful piece of human ingenuity to be created. And now, you get to be a part of viking legend history today! Of course, you’ll have to sign a lease and stuff, but that’s no big deal.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Gourmet kitchen with slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, tile backsplash, under-mount sink, and under-cabinet lighting
Incredible views
Luxury bathrooms with custom framed mirrors, granite countertops, tile floors, and soaking tubs
Upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans
Walk-in closets and linen shelving*
Walk-in shower and double sinks*
Washer & dryer
Wood-style flooring in kitchen and living/dining with sound attenuation
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Online Payments Available
24-hour athletic club with hydro-massager and Cybex cardio/circuit training equipment
9' or 10' ceilings
Choice of studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plans
Modera bikes
Open-air lounge seating, HDTV and outdoor kitchen
Open-concept layouts
Parcel lockers, accessible 24/7
Parking garage with controlled-access entry
Posh resident clubroom with lounge area, culinary entertainment space and gathering table
Premium Starbucks coffee/tea bar in clubroom
Resident business center with computer work stations
Resort-style pool, outdoor grill stations, and dining deck
Study retreats on every floor
Wi-Fi in common areas
