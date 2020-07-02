7010 Staffordshire

Amenities

Legend has it, a group of Icelandic vikings thousands of years ago discovered buried treasure. In this treasure were the building plans for a luxury apartment building in Houston to be built in the future with high ceilings, fancy amenities, and swanky everything. Of course, these vikings has little concept of architecture, building codes, The Americas, or even 60 seat sky-lounges. I know, crazy.



So they obviously didn't do much with this treasure. It wasn't until many years later that these buildings plans were discovered that allowed for the creation of this wonderful piece of human ingenuity to be created. And now, you get to be a part of viking legend history today! Of course, you'll have to sign a lease and stuff, but that's no big deal.



Apartment Amenities



Gourmet kitchen with slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, tile backsplash, under-mount sink, and under-cabinet lighting



Incredible views



Luxury bathrooms with custom framed mirrors, granite countertops, tile floors, and soaking tubs



Upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans



Walk-in closets and linen shelving*



Walk-in shower and double sinks*



Washer & dryer



Wood-style flooring in kitchen and living/dining with sound attenuation



Community Amenities



Online Payments Available



24-hour athletic club with hydro-massager and Cybex cardio/circuit training equipment



9' or 10' ceilings



Choice of studio, 1-bedroom or 2-bedroom floor plans



Modera bikes



Open-air lounge seating, HDTV and outdoor kitchen



Open-concept layouts



Parcel lockers, accessible 24/7



Parking garage with controlled-access entry



Posh resident clubroom with lounge area, culinary entertainment space and gathering table



Premium Starbucks coffee/tea bar in clubroom



Resident business center with computer work stations



Resort-style pool, outdoor grill stations, and dining deck



Study retreats on every floor



Wi-Fi in common areas



