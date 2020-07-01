All apartments in Houston
701 E 40th Street

701 East 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

701 East 40th Street, Houston, TX 77022
Independence Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction home that has never been lived in close to the Heights with a HUGE BACKYARD! Home features, woodfloors on the first floor, open living floor plan that is ideal for entertaining, stainless appliances like a GE convection ovenand gas stove, lots of natural light, plus Fridge, Washer & Dryer included. Second floor with plush carpet, 2 guest rooms,and utility. Also located on the second floor is the master suite with soaring 10 ft ceilings, plush carpet, large master bathwith dual sinks, jetted tub, spacious shower and very large L shaped closet (19x10) with built ins. Hurry this home wontlast long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 E 40th Street have any available units?
701 E 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 E 40th Street have?
Some of 701 E 40th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 E 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
701 E 40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 E 40th Street pet-friendly?
No, 701 E 40th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 701 E 40th Street offer parking?
Yes, 701 E 40th Street offers parking.
Does 701 E 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 E 40th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 E 40th Street have a pool?
No, 701 E 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 701 E 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 701 E 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 701 E 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 E 40th Street has units with dishwashers.

