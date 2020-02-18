7009 Almeda Rd

Amenities
You're sitting in that boardroom meeting with that famously aggressive investor person. The cute little college dorm startup you had has blossomed into quite the venture! So much so, you've attracted the attention of media, celebrities, and people with lots of money. You never thought you'd get here, but here you are. Face to face with one of the most infamously intimidating business people looking to buy your company. But you're not afraid.
Ever since you moved into that fabulous Houston apartment complex, you've been swimming in metaphorical pools of confidence. You slip said business person a note with your aggressive (but reasonable) negotiating terms accompanied by a cold hard stare. A bold move indeed. Barely able to keep composure, fancy business person starts breaking into a nervous sweat. "What will it be hmmmm?!!!!", you yell. Your terms have been agreed to, and you're now like super rich. All because you moved into that sweet apartment.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Open-Concept Floor Plans
Soaring 10-foot Ceilings
Ceiling Fans in Every Room
Separate Study or Library Area
Ceiling Fan
Track Lighting in Kitchen and Dining Rooms
Private Balconies with Storage
Wood-Grain Flooring
Spacious Kitchens
Granite Countertops
Gourmet Prep Island
Sleek Pull-Down Kitchen Faucets
Designer Wood Cabinets
Under-Cabinet Lighting
Side-by-Side Refrigerators
Expansive Walk-In Closets
Oversized Soaking Tubs
Walk-In Showers
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Sparkling Pool with Outdoor TV Lounge and Sun Deck
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Modern Game Room with TV's
Lush Landscaping
Spacious Conference and Dining Room
Demonstration Kitchen
Barbecue Grills
Serene Garden Ponds and Waterfalls
Air-Conditioned Corridors
Convenient Elevators
Parking Deck
Controlled-Access Community
Reserved Parking Available
Ample Visitor Parking
Texas Medical Center Shuttle
Adjacent to the Intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Almeda
Convenient to Major Employers in the Medical Center and Downtown
Easy Access to Houston's Downtown, Midtown Museum District, Galleria and Greenway Plaza
Close to Major Highways (45, 59, 610 and 288)
World-Class Shopping at Nearby Rice Village and the Galleria
Dog Park with wash station and shaded seating area
______________________________________
