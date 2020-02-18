All apartments in Houston
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

7009 Almeda Rd

7009 Almeda Road · No Longer Available
Location

7009 Almeda Road, Houston, TX 77054
Astrodome

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
You're sitting in that boardroom meeting with that famously aggressive investor person. The cute little college dorm startup you had has blossomed into quite the venture! So much so, you've attracted the attention of media, celebrities, and people with lots of money. You never thought you'd get here, but here you are. Face to face with one of the most infamously intimidating business people looking to buy your company. But you're not afraid.

Ever since you moved into that fabulous Houston apartment complex, you've been swimming in metaphorical pools of confidence. You slip said business person a note with your aggressive (but reasonable) negotiating terms accompanied by a cold hard stare. A bold move indeed. Barely able to keep composure, fancy business person starts breaking into a nervous sweat. "What will it be hmmmm?!!!!", you yell. Your terms have been agreed to, and you're now like super rich. All because you moved into that sweet apartment.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Open-Concept Floor Plans

Soaring 10-foot Ceilings

Ceiling Fans in Every Room

Separate Study or Library Area

Ceiling Fan

Track Lighting in Kitchen and Dining Rooms

Private Balconies with Storage

Wood-Grain Flooring

Spacious Kitchens

Granite Countertops

Gourmet Prep Island

Sleek Pull-Down Kitchen Faucets

Designer Wood Cabinets

Under-Cabinet Lighting

Side-by-Side Refrigerators

Expansive Walk-In Closets

Oversized Soaking Tubs

Walk-In Showers

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Sparkling Pool with Outdoor TV Lounge and Sun Deck

State-of-the-Art Fitness Center

Modern Game Room with TV's

Lush Landscaping

Spacious Conference and Dining Room

Demonstration Kitchen

Barbecue Grills

Serene Garden Ponds and Waterfalls

Air-Conditioned Corridors

Convenient Elevators

Parking Deck

Controlled-Access Community

Reserved Parking Available

Ample Visitor Parking

Texas Medical Center Shuttle

Adjacent to the Intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Almeda

Convenient to Major Employers in the Medical Center and Downtown

Easy Access to Houston's Downtown, Midtown Museum District, Galleria and Greenway Plaza

Close to Major Highways (45, 59, 610 and 288)

World-Class Shopping at Nearby Rice Village and the Galleria

Dog Park with wash station and shaded seating area

______________________________________

Looking for a new apartment?

We're Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don't worry, it makes sense. We're awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We're the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don't have to pay us anything. Cool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 Almeda Rd have any available units?
7009 Almeda Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7009 Almeda Rd have?
Some of 7009 Almeda Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 Almeda Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7009 Almeda Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 Almeda Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7009 Almeda Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7009 Almeda Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7009 Almeda Rd offers parking.
Does 7009 Almeda Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7009 Almeda Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 Almeda Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7009 Almeda Rd has a pool.
Does 7009 Almeda Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 7009 Almeda Rd has accessible units.
Does 7009 Almeda Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7009 Almeda Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

