7009 Almeda Rd

You're sitting in that boardroom meeting with that famously aggressive investor person. The cute little college dorm startup you had has blossomed into quite the venture! So much so, you've attracted the attention of media, celebrities, and people with lots of money. You never thought you'd get here, but here you are. Face to face with one of the most infamously intimidating business people looking to buy your company. But you're not afraid.



Ever since you moved into that fabulous Houston apartment complex, you've been swimming in metaphorical pools of confidence. You slip said business person a note with your aggressive (but reasonable) negotiating terms accompanied by a cold hard stare. A bold move indeed. Barely able to keep composure, fancy business person starts breaking into a nervous sweat. "What will it be hmmmm?!!!!", you yell. Your terms have been agreed to, and you're now like super rich. All because you moved into that sweet apartment.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Open-Concept Floor Plans



Soaring 10-foot Ceilings



Ceiling Fans in Every Room



Separate Study or Library Area



Ceiling Fan



Track Lighting in Kitchen and Dining Rooms



Private Balconies with Storage



Wood-Grain Flooring



Spacious Kitchens



Granite Countertops



Gourmet Prep Island



Sleek Pull-Down Kitchen Faucets



Designer Wood Cabinets



Under-Cabinet Lighting



Side-by-Side Refrigerators



Expansive Walk-In Closets



Oversized Soaking Tubs



Walk-In Showers



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Sparkling Pool with Outdoor TV Lounge and Sun Deck



State-of-the-Art Fitness Center



Modern Game Room with TV's



Lush Landscaping



Spacious Conference and Dining Room



Demonstration Kitchen



Barbecue Grills



Serene Garden Ponds and Waterfalls



Air-Conditioned Corridors



Convenient Elevators



Parking Deck



Controlled-Access Community



Reserved Parking Available



Ample Visitor Parking



Texas Medical Center Shuttle



Adjacent to the Intersection of Old Spanish Trail and Almeda



Convenient to Major Employers in the Medical Center and Downtown



Easy Access to Houston's Downtown, Midtown Museum District, Galleria and Greenway Plaza



Close to Major Highways (45, 59, 610 and 288)



World-Class Shopping at Nearby Rice Village and the Galleria



Dog Park with wash station and shaded seating area



______________________________________



Looking for a new apartment?



We're Taco Street Locating. A taco organization with an apartment locating problem. Don't worry, it makes sense. We're awesome like that extra hunk of guacamole that gracefully mounts your al-pastor. Awesome like the creamy salsa verde that provides the cool and spicy balance to your barbacoa. We're the warm corn and or flour tortilla that brings order to your chaotic apartment research mess. Together, we can do something beautiful - finding you that new apartment. Plus, you don't have to pay us anything. Cool!