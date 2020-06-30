All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 7006 Edgemoor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
7006 Edgemoor Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:24 PM

7006 Edgemoor Drive

7006 Edgemoor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sharpstown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7006 Edgemoor Drive, Houston, TX 77074
Sharpstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to Memorial Herman SW Hospital and HBU. Beautifully remodeled home and ready for immediate move-in! Freshly painted walls, new laminate wood floors in bedrooms, covered back patio, and large backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7006 Edgemoor Drive have any available units?
7006 Edgemoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 7006 Edgemoor Drive have?
Some of 7006 Edgemoor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7006 Edgemoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7006 Edgemoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7006 Edgemoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7006 Edgemoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7006 Edgemoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7006 Edgemoor Drive offers parking.
Does 7006 Edgemoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7006 Edgemoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7006 Edgemoor Drive have a pool?
No, 7006 Edgemoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7006 Edgemoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 7006 Edgemoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7006 Edgemoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7006 Edgemoor Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Richmond Towne Homes
10777 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042
Kirby Place Apartments
7500 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77030
Plaza at the Medical Center
2700 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054
Oaks at Greenview
794 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
Haven at Eldridge
13115 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Hanover River Oaks
2651 Kipling St
Houston, TX 77098
The Edison Apartment Homes
11770 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N
Houston, TX 77049

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston