Close to Memorial Herman SW Hospital and HBU. Beautifully remodeled home and ready for immediate move-in! Freshly painted walls, new laminate wood floors in bedrooms, covered back patio, and large backyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 7006 Edgemoor Drive have?
Some of 7006 Edgemoor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
