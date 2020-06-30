7006 Edgemoor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Close to Memorial Herman SW Hospital and HBU. Beautifully remodeled home and ready for immediate move-in! Freshly painted walls, new laminate wood floors in bedrooms, covered back patio, and large backyard!