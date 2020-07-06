All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:12 AM

7003 Rockergate Drive

7003 Rockergate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7003 Rockergate Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home is available for rent 12/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7003 Rockergate Drive have any available units?
7003 Rockergate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 7003 Rockergate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7003 Rockergate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7003 Rockergate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7003 Rockergate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 7003 Rockergate Drive offer parking?
No, 7003 Rockergate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7003 Rockergate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7003 Rockergate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7003 Rockergate Drive have a pool?
No, 7003 Rockergate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7003 Rockergate Drive have accessible units?
No, 7003 Rockergate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7003 Rockergate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7003 Rockergate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7003 Rockergate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7003 Rockergate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

