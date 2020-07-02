All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 70 Briar Hollow Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
70 Briar Hollow Ln
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

70 Briar Hollow Ln

70 Briar Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Afton Oaks - River Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

70 Briar Hollow Lane, Houston, TX 77027
Afton Oaks - River Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
**For clarification - this a lease takeover opportunity not a Sub-Lease**

All potential renters will be required to go through the screening process including credit check at this particular apartment complex.

Costs in addition to base rent:
$30 monthly trash fee
$3 Admin Fee
Water/Sewer monthly charges vary

Other notable items:
You must get renters insurance
You must pay for your own cable/internet service
Pets are allowed; however, there is a deposit required by the apartment.

Prospective renter will be responsible for any paperwork fee required to takeover the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Briar Hollow Ln have any available units?
70 Briar Hollow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 70 Briar Hollow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
70 Briar Hollow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Briar Hollow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Briar Hollow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 70 Briar Hollow Ln offer parking?
No, 70 Briar Hollow Ln does not offer parking.
Does 70 Briar Hollow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Briar Hollow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Briar Hollow Ln have a pool?
No, 70 Briar Hollow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 70 Briar Hollow Ln have accessible units?
No, 70 Briar Hollow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Briar Hollow Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Briar Hollow Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Briar Hollow Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Briar Hollow Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7 Riverway
7 Riverway
Houston, TX 77056
Piney Point
9100 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Camden Greenway
3800 Audley St
Houston, TX 77098
Oak Falls Apartment Homes
4545 Louetta Rd
Houston, TX 77388
Siena at Memorial Heights
600 Studemont St
Houston, TX 77007
Camden City Centre
301 St Joseph Pkwy
Houston, TX 77002
The Bellagio
15000 Philippine St
Houston, TX 77040
Weston Medical Center Apartments
7510 Brompton Rd
Houston, TX 77025

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston