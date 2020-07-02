All apartments in Houston
6933 Liverpool Street #A

6933 Liverpool Street · No Longer Available
Location

6933 Liverpool Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
4 bedroom | 2.5 bath half duplex on south side - Half duplex on the Southside (Greater OST). 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths, private, fenced backyard, fresh paint and NEW carpet, off-street parking. Section 8 OK. Each adult over 18 must apply online. $50 app fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all of the utilities and renter's insurance. $125 admin fee due at lease signing. First Month's rent and Deposit due at/before move-in. CALL OR TXT US AT 419-318-1463 with questions or to schedule a showing. MORE PICS COMING SOON.

(RLNE5659069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6933 Liverpool Street #A have any available units?
6933 Liverpool Street #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6933 Liverpool Street #A currently offering any rent specials?
6933 Liverpool Street #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6933 Liverpool Street #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 6933 Liverpool Street #A is pet friendly.
Does 6933 Liverpool Street #A offer parking?
Yes, 6933 Liverpool Street #A offers parking.
Does 6933 Liverpool Street #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6933 Liverpool Street #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6933 Liverpool Street #A have a pool?
No, 6933 Liverpool Street #A does not have a pool.
Does 6933 Liverpool Street #A have accessible units?
No, 6933 Liverpool Street #A does not have accessible units.
Does 6933 Liverpool Street #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 6933 Liverpool Street #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6933 Liverpool Street #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 6933 Liverpool Street #A does not have units with air conditioning.

