Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6919 PALESTINE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6919 PALESTINE ST
Last updated March 20 2019 at 3:06 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6919 PALESTINE ST
6919 Palestine Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6919 Palestine Street, Houston, TX 77020
Denver Harbor - Port Houston
Amenities
on-site laundry
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
CENTRALLY LOCATED NEAR D/T; PROTECTED PARKING IN GATED PROPERTY. HAS STOVE; UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED, NEW A/C & HEATING. LAUNDRY ROOM. CALL/TEXT FOR VIEWING OR MORE INFO. NORMA @ 713-679-1486
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6919 PALESTINE ST have any available units?
6919 PALESTINE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6919 PALESTINE ST have?
Some of 6919 PALESTINE ST's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6919 PALESTINE ST currently offering any rent specials?
6919 PALESTINE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6919 PALESTINE ST pet-friendly?
No, 6919 PALESTINE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6919 PALESTINE ST offer parking?
Yes, 6919 PALESTINE ST offers parking.
Does 6919 PALESTINE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6919 PALESTINE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6919 PALESTINE ST have a pool?
No, 6919 PALESTINE ST does not have a pool.
Does 6919 PALESTINE ST have accessible units?
No, 6919 PALESTINE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6919 PALESTINE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6919 PALESTINE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vermillion Apartments
3360 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
Woodlake On The Bayou
9449 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77063
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77044
Rollingwood
670 Maxey Rd
Houston, TX 77013
Reserve at Bankside
10700 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77096
Virage
100 Detering St
Houston, TX 77007
Arbor On Richmond
3401 Ocee St
Houston, TX 77063
Timbergrove Heights
1600 West T C Jester Boulevard
Houston, TX 77008
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston