Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:17 AM

6915 Mobud Drive

6915 Mobud Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6915 Mobud Drive, Houston, TX 77074
Sharpstown

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6915 Mobud Drive have any available units?
6915 Mobud Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6915 Mobud Drive have?
Some of 6915 Mobud Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6915 Mobud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6915 Mobud Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6915 Mobud Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6915 Mobud Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6915 Mobud Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6915 Mobud Drive offers parking.
Does 6915 Mobud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6915 Mobud Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6915 Mobud Drive have a pool?
No, 6915 Mobud Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6915 Mobud Drive have accessible units?
No, 6915 Mobud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6915 Mobud Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6915 Mobud Drive has units with dishwashers.

