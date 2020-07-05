6910 Old North Belt Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Northeast Houston/Humble

Bedroom / 1 Bath / $799



-Exterior Amenities: Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Carports, Bus stop

-Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators



Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad# 929



*pics are of model apartments at this location*



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime



Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.



www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com



Spirit Real Estate Group