Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:06 AM

6910 Old North Belt Dr

6910 Old North Belt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6910 Old North Belt Drive, Houston, TX 77396
George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Northeast  Houston/Humble
Bedroom / 1 Bath / $799

-Exterior Amenities: Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Carports, Bus stop
-Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 929

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6910 Old North Belt Dr have any available units?
6910 Old North Belt Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6910 Old North Belt Dr have?
Some of 6910 Old North Belt Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6910 Old North Belt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6910 Old North Belt Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 Old North Belt Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6910 Old North Belt Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6910 Old North Belt Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6910 Old North Belt Dr offers parking.
Does 6910 Old North Belt Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6910 Old North Belt Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 Old North Belt Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6910 Old North Belt Dr has a pool.
Does 6910 Old North Belt Dr have accessible units?
No, 6910 Old North Belt Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 Old North Belt Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6910 Old North Belt Dr has units with dishwashers.

