6905 Cluett Available 05/07/20 Coming soon in North East Houston! - 6905 Cluett St, Houston, TX is a single family home that contains 576 sq ft and was built in 1940. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
(RLNE5638258)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6905 Cluett have any available units?
6905 Cluett doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6905 Cluett currently offering any rent specials?
6905 Cluett is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6905 Cluett pet-friendly?
Yes, 6905 Cluett is pet friendly.
Does 6905 Cluett offer parking?
No, 6905 Cluett does not offer parking.
Does 6905 Cluett have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6905 Cluett does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6905 Cluett have a pool?
No, 6905 Cluett does not have a pool.
Does 6905 Cluett have accessible units?
No, 6905 Cluett does not have accessible units.
Does 6905 Cluett have units with dishwashers?
No, 6905 Cluett does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6905 Cluett have units with air conditioning?
No, 6905 Cluett does not have units with air conditioning.
