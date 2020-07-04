Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
6838 Carothers St
6838 Carothers Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6838 Carothers Street, Houston, TX 77028
Trinity - Houston Gardens
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedrooms located near major freeways - Property Id: 99574
Recently renovated.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99574
Property Id 99574
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4744660)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6838 Carothers St have any available units?
6838 Carothers St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6838 Carothers St have?
Some of 6838 Carothers St's amenities include recently renovated, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6838 Carothers St currently offering any rent specials?
6838 Carothers St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6838 Carothers St pet-friendly?
No, 6838 Carothers St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6838 Carothers St offer parking?
No, 6838 Carothers St does not offer parking.
Does 6838 Carothers St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6838 Carothers St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6838 Carothers St have a pool?
No, 6838 Carothers St does not have a pool.
Does 6838 Carothers St have accessible units?
No, 6838 Carothers St does not have accessible units.
Does 6838 Carothers St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6838 Carothers St does not have units with dishwashers.
