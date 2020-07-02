Rent Calculator
Last updated January 26 2020 at 12:55 PM

6836 AVENUE C
6836 Avenue C
No Longer Available
Location
6836 Avenue C, Houston, TX 77011
Magnolia Park
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
NICE 1 BR WITH UPDATES IN QUIET EAST END NEIGHBORHOOD. EASY ACCESS TO RAIL AND BUS ROUTE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6836 AVENUE C have any available units?
6836 AVENUE C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6836 AVENUE C currently offering any rent specials?
6836 AVENUE C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6836 AVENUE C pet-friendly?
No, 6836 AVENUE C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6836 AVENUE C offer parking?
No, 6836 AVENUE C does not offer parking.
Does 6836 AVENUE C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6836 AVENUE C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6836 AVENUE C have a pool?
No, 6836 AVENUE C does not have a pool.
Does 6836 AVENUE C have accessible units?
No, 6836 AVENUE C does not have accessible units.
Does 6836 AVENUE C have units with dishwashers?
No, 6836 AVENUE C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6836 AVENUE C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6836 AVENUE C has units with air conditioning.
