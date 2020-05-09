Rent Calculator
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:06 PM
6832 Appleton
6832 Appleton Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6832 Appleton Street, Houston, TX 77022
Northside - Northline
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Land For Lease - Land For Lease
(RLNE5661901)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6832 Appleton have any available units?
6832 Appleton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6832 Appleton currently offering any rent specials?
6832 Appleton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6832 Appleton pet-friendly?
No, 6832 Appleton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6832 Appleton offer parking?
No, 6832 Appleton does not offer parking.
Does 6832 Appleton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6832 Appleton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6832 Appleton have a pool?
No, 6832 Appleton does not have a pool.
Does 6832 Appleton have accessible units?
No, 6832 Appleton does not have accessible units.
Does 6832 Appleton have units with dishwashers?
No, 6832 Appleton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6832 Appleton have units with air conditioning?
No, 6832 Appleton does not have units with air conditioning.
