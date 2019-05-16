6827 Avenue C

Amenities

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Houston. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 14th 2020. $1,195/month rent. $1,195 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact WX5, Inc at 888-201-8482 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.