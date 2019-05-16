All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:04 AM

6827 Avenue C

6827 Avenue C · No Longer Available
Location

6827 Avenue C, Houston, TX 77011
Magnolia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Houston. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 14th 2020. $1,195/month rent. $1,195 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact WX5, Inc at 888-201-8482 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6827 Avenue C have any available units?
6827 Avenue C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6827 Avenue C have?
Some of 6827 Avenue C's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6827 Avenue C currently offering any rent specials?
6827 Avenue C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6827 Avenue C pet-friendly?
Yes, 6827 Avenue C is pet friendly.
Does 6827 Avenue C offer parking?
Yes, 6827 Avenue C offers parking.
Does 6827 Avenue C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6827 Avenue C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6827 Avenue C have a pool?
No, 6827 Avenue C does not have a pool.
Does 6827 Avenue C have accessible units?
No, 6827 Avenue C does not have accessible units.
Does 6827 Avenue C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6827 Avenue C has units with dishwashers.

