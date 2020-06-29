Rent Calculator
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6814 Bonita St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6814 Bonita St
6814 Bonita Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Houston
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location
6814 Bonita Street, Houston, TX 77016
Trinity - Houston Gardens
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom house in Trinity - Houston Gardens.
$1000.00/mo, $1000.00 security deposit. $60 application fee. Bills not included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6814 Bonita St have any available units?
6814 Bonita St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6814 Bonita St currently offering any rent specials?
6814 Bonita St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6814 Bonita St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6814 Bonita St is pet friendly.
Does 6814 Bonita St offer parking?
No, 6814 Bonita St does not offer parking.
Does 6814 Bonita St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6814 Bonita St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6814 Bonita St have a pool?
No, 6814 Bonita St does not have a pool.
Does 6814 Bonita St have accessible units?
No, 6814 Bonita St does not have accessible units.
Does 6814 Bonita St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6814 Bonita St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6814 Bonita St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6814 Bonita St has units with air conditioning.
