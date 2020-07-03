All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6803 Stiller Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6803 Stiller Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:16 AM

6803 Stiller Drive

6803 Stiller Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6803 Stiller Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6803 Stiller Drive have any available units?
6803 Stiller Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6803 Stiller Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6803 Stiller Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6803 Stiller Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6803 Stiller Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6803 Stiller Drive offer parking?
No, 6803 Stiller Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6803 Stiller Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6803 Stiller Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6803 Stiller Drive have a pool?
No, 6803 Stiller Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6803 Stiller Drive have accessible units?
No, 6803 Stiller Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6803 Stiller Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6803 Stiller Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6803 Stiller Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6803 Stiller Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard
Houston, TX 77047
Camden Vanderbilt
7171 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77025
Woods on Lamonte
4800 Lamonte Ln
Houston, TX 77092
Abbey Barker Cypress
1760 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr
Houston, TX 77339
The Augusta
2660 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Standard in the Heights
601 Waverly Street
Houston, TX 77007
Arbor On Richmond
3401 Ocee St
Houston, TX 77063

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston