All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6747 Kury Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Houston, TX
6747 Kury Ln
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:22 PM
1 of 17
6747 Kury Ln
6747 Kury Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6747 Kury Lane, Houston, TX 77008
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 story located just outside the heights. Good access to 6-10 N and I-10, access to Downtown also.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6747 Kury Ln have any available units?
6747 Kury Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6747 Kury Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6747 Kury Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6747 Kury Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6747 Kury Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6747 Kury Ln offer parking?
No, 6747 Kury Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6747 Kury Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6747 Kury Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6747 Kury Ln have a pool?
No, 6747 Kury Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6747 Kury Ln have accessible units?
No, 6747 Kury Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6747 Kury Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6747 Kury Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6747 Kury Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6747 Kury Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
