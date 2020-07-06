All apartments in Houston
6732 W Fuqua Dr.

6732 W Fuqua Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6732 W Fuqua Dr, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
- Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex home. Home features tile throughout and fresh neutral paint. Easy access to Beltway 8.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5586538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6732 W Fuqua Dr. have any available units?
6732 W Fuqua Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6732 W Fuqua Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6732 W Fuqua Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6732 W Fuqua Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6732 W Fuqua Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6732 W Fuqua Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6732 W Fuqua Dr. offers parking.
Does 6732 W Fuqua Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6732 W Fuqua Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6732 W Fuqua Dr. have a pool?
No, 6732 W Fuqua Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6732 W Fuqua Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6732 W Fuqua Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6732 W Fuqua Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6732 W Fuqua Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6732 W Fuqua Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6732 W Fuqua Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

