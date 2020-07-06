6732 W Fuqua Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

- Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex home. Home features tile throughout and fresh neutral paint. Easy access to Beltway 8.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE5586538)