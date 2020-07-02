All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6729 Lodge Street

6729 Lodge Street · No Longer Available
Location

6729 Lodge Street, Houston, TX 77092
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOW OFFERING HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!
Price: $1350
Security Deposit: $1150
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1434
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 1
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: dishwasher, disposal

Extras:
WOW! Recently renovated 4 bedroom 1 bath home! This home has so much to offer from a kitchen with recently installed appliances, lots of counter and cabinet space, Recently installed flooring, fresh coat of paint, spacious bedrooms, roomy bathrooms, open living room space, all located minutes from 290 and shopping centers! APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6729 Lodge Street have any available units?
6729 Lodge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6729 Lodge Street currently offering any rent specials?
6729 Lodge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6729 Lodge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6729 Lodge Street is pet friendly.
Does 6729 Lodge Street offer parking?
No, 6729 Lodge Street does not offer parking.
Does 6729 Lodge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6729 Lodge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6729 Lodge Street have a pool?
No, 6729 Lodge Street does not have a pool.
Does 6729 Lodge Street have accessible units?
No, 6729 Lodge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6729 Lodge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6729 Lodge Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6729 Lodge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6729 Lodge Street does not have units with air conditioning.

