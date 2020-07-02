6729 Lodge Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NOW OFFERING HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Price: $1350

Security Deposit: $1150

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1434

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 1

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: dishwasher, disposal



Extras:

WOW! Recently renovated 4 bedroom 1 bath home! This home has so much to offer from a kitchen with recently installed appliances, lots of counter and cabinet space, Recently installed flooring, fresh coat of paint, spacious bedrooms, roomy bathrooms, open living room space, all located minutes from 290 and shopping centers! APPLY NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.