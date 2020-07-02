6729 Lodge Street

Amenities
NOW OFFERING HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!
Price: $1350
Security Deposit: $1150
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1434
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 1
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: dishwasher, disposal
Extras:
WOW! Recently renovated 4 bedroom 1 bath home! This home has so much to offer from a kitchen with recently installed appliances, lots of counter and cabinet space, Recently installed flooring, fresh coat of paint, spacious bedrooms, roomy bathrooms, open living room space, all located minutes from 290 and shopping centers! APPLY NOW!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.