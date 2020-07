Amenities

Great home now available in Missouri City's Briargate neighborhood. Minutes to Ft Bend Toll & Beltway 8, Schools nearby! Spacious home with 2 living areas, dining room, wet bar & all bedrooms up. Split plan with large master with walk in closets, separate vanity. Application Approval Required; good credit; no criminal history. No evictions/broken leases; Verifiable 24 month rental history. Income= 3x the rent amount; NO SMOKING. Section 8 not accepted.