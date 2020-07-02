Welcome! Ready move in 3 BR, and 2 RR. Stunning Curb Appeal, open concept, and natural light throughout the home. Great Location. Rooms size are approximate, and schools need to be independently verified
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6713 Neff Street have any available units?
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
Is 6713 Neff Street currently offering any rent specials?
6713 Neff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.