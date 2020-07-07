All apartments in Houston
6707 Gessner Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6707 Gessner Road

6707 South Gessner Road · No Longer Available
Houston
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

6707 South Gessner Road, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6707 Gessner Road have any available units?
6707 Gessner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 6707 Gessner Road currently offering any rent specials?
6707 Gessner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 Gessner Road pet-friendly?
No, 6707 Gessner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6707 Gessner Road offer parking?
No, 6707 Gessner Road does not offer parking.
Does 6707 Gessner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6707 Gessner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 Gessner Road have a pool?
No, 6707 Gessner Road does not have a pool.
Does 6707 Gessner Road have accessible units?
No, 6707 Gessner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 Gessner Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6707 Gessner Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6707 Gessner Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6707 Gessner Road does not have units with air conditioning.

