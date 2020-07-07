Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6707 Gessner Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6707 Gessner Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6707 Gessner Road
6707 South Gessner Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6707 South Gessner Road, Houston, TX 77063
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6707 Gessner Road have any available units?
6707 Gessner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6707 Gessner Road currently offering any rent specials?
6707 Gessner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 Gessner Road pet-friendly?
No, 6707 Gessner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6707 Gessner Road offer parking?
No, 6707 Gessner Road does not offer parking.
Does 6707 Gessner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6707 Gessner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 Gessner Road have a pool?
No, 6707 Gessner Road does not have a pool.
Does 6707 Gessner Road have accessible units?
No, 6707 Gessner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 Gessner Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6707 Gessner Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6707 Gessner Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6707 Gessner Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe
11666 Gulf Pointe Dr
Houston, TX 77089
The Park on Memorial
14855 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Crossings at Berkley Square
5900 North Braeswood Boulevard
Houston, TX 77074
Bayou on the Bend
5201 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
The Lakes at Cypresswood
9889 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Haven at Eldridge
13115 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Madison at Bear Creek
5735 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston