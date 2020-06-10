Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6707 Gessner Road
6707 Gessner Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6707 Gessner Drive, Houston, TX 77040
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6707 Gessner Road have any available units?
6707 Gessner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6707 Gessner Road currently offering any rent specials?
6707 Gessner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6707 Gessner Road pet-friendly?
No, 6707 Gessner Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6707 Gessner Road offer parking?
No, 6707 Gessner Road does not offer parking.
Does 6707 Gessner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6707 Gessner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6707 Gessner Road have a pool?
No, 6707 Gessner Road does not have a pool.
Does 6707 Gessner Road have accessible units?
No, 6707 Gessner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6707 Gessner Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6707 Gessner Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6707 Gessner Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6707 Gessner Road does not have units with air conditioning.
