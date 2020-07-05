All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6655 W Sam Houston Pk
Last updated March 25 2019 at 7:24 AM

6655 W Sam Houston Pk

6655 W Sam Houston Pkwy S · No Longer Available
Location

6655 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX 77072
Alief

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
air conditioning
elevator
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
Gated Condo ! Beautifully furnished with brand new laminate floor. One bedroom with double beds. Granite countertops and ceramic tiles in wet areas. Cherry cabninets. Convenient to Beltway 8. Access controlled entry to building. Elevator. Internet included. $ 59 per night for two weeks contract !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6655 W Sam Houston Pk have any available units?
6655 W Sam Houston Pk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6655 W Sam Houston Pk have?
Some of 6655 W Sam Houston Pk's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6655 W Sam Houston Pk currently offering any rent specials?
6655 W Sam Houston Pk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6655 W Sam Houston Pk pet-friendly?
No, 6655 W Sam Houston Pk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 6655 W Sam Houston Pk offer parking?
No, 6655 W Sam Houston Pk does not offer parking.
Does 6655 W Sam Houston Pk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6655 W Sam Houston Pk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6655 W Sam Houston Pk have a pool?
No, 6655 W Sam Houston Pk does not have a pool.
Does 6655 W Sam Houston Pk have accessible units?
No, 6655 W Sam Houston Pk does not have accessible units.
Does 6655 W Sam Houston Pk have units with dishwashers?
No, 6655 W Sam Houston Pk does not have units with dishwashers.

