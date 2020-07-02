6655 W Sam Houston Pk

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters air conditioning elevator some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator internet access

Gated Condo ! Beautifully furnished with brand new laminate floor. One bedroom with double beds. Granite countertops and ceramic tiles in wet areas. Cherry cabninets. Convenient to Beltway 8. Access controlled entry to building. Elevator. Internet included. $ 59 per night for two weeks contract !