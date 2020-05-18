Rent Calculator
6638 Cadillac Street
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:12 PM
1 of 32
6638 Cadillac Street
6638 Cadillac Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6638 Cadillac Street, Houston, TX 77021
OST - South Union
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! So many updates to the kitchen! Large front and back yard! Move in ready!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6638 Cadillac Street have any available units?
6638 Cadillac Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6638 Cadillac Street have?
Some of 6638 Cadillac Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6638 Cadillac Street currently offering any rent specials?
6638 Cadillac Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6638 Cadillac Street pet-friendly?
No, 6638 Cadillac Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6638 Cadillac Street offer parking?
Yes, 6638 Cadillac Street offers parking.
Does 6638 Cadillac Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6638 Cadillac Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6638 Cadillac Street have a pool?
No, 6638 Cadillac Street does not have a pool.
Does 6638 Cadillac Street have accessible units?
No, 6638 Cadillac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6638 Cadillac Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6638 Cadillac Street has units with dishwashers.
