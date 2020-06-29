Rent Calculator
Houston, TX
6634 Travis St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6634 Travis St
6634 Travis St
·
No Longer Available
Location
6634 Travis St, Houston, TX 77030
University Place
Amenities
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
garage
Short term sublet
Semi furnished
Garage apartment right next to Baylor clinic
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6634 Travis St have any available units?
6634 Travis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 6634 Travis St currently offering any rent specials?
6634 Travis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6634 Travis St pet-friendly?
No, 6634 Travis St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 6634 Travis St offer parking?
Yes, 6634 Travis St offers parking.
Does 6634 Travis St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6634 Travis St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6634 Travis St have a pool?
No, 6634 Travis St does not have a pool.
Does 6634 Travis St have accessible units?
No, 6634 Travis St does not have accessible units.
Does 6634 Travis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6634 Travis St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6634 Travis St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6634 Travis St does not have units with air conditioning.
