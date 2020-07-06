All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 6634 Indian Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
6634 Indian Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6634 Indian Lake Drive

6634 Indian Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6634 Indian Lake Drive, Houston, TX 77489
Fort Bend Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-3ba-2ga home in Missouri City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6634 Indian Lake Drive have any available units?
6634 Indian Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 6634 Indian Lake Drive have?
Some of 6634 Indian Lake Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6634 Indian Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6634 Indian Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6634 Indian Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6634 Indian Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6634 Indian Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 6634 Indian Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6634 Indian Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6634 Indian Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6634 Indian Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 6634 Indian Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6634 Indian Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 6634 Indian Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6634 Indian Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6634 Indian Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy Manor Apartments
5915 Flintlock Rd
Houston, TX 77040
6711 Mullins Drive
6711 Mullins Drive
Houston, TX 77081
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082
Cortland North Haven
17802 Mound Road
Houston, TX 77433
Cabochon at River Oaks
2828 Bammel Ln
Houston, TX 77098
AMLI Uptown
2525 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Vargos on the Lake
2411 Fondren Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Twin Pines
1109 W 25th St
Houston, TX 77008

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston